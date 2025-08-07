Around 53 lakh kanwariyas visit Baba Baidyanath temple during Shravani Mela

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Aug 7 (PTI) Around 53 lakhs kanwariyas have offered holy water at Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district during the ongoing month-long Shravan Mela, a senior district official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra and Superintendent of Police Ajit Peter Dungdung told reporters that altogether 52,95,766 devotees offered holy water at Baba Baidyanath Temple till date since the Shravani mela started on July 11.

Additionally, 1,68,870 devotees offered obeisance through 'Shighra Darshanam' (fast track) facility.

The temple registered an income of altogether Rs 7,36,44,295 between July 11 and August 5, which included income from other temple sources, Lakra said.

The income from Shighra Darshanam contributed 60 per cent (Rs 5,89,10,400) of the total income, he said.

The deputy commissioner said 564 magistrates and officials and 9,650 police personnel, along with four companies of para-military force, two Superintendents of Police, besides an NDRF team, were deployed in and around the fair area.

A team of 81 doctors, along with 449 paramedics equipped with 24 general ambulances, 26 number of 108 ambulances and five jeeps, were deployed to meet any exigency during the fair, Lakra said.

A total of 61,613 children were administered polio drops, while 1,98,552 patients were given medical aid during the period at the fair.

Around 765 CCTV cameras, 200 AI cameras and ten drone cameras were in operation to maintain law and order in the fair.

The transport department collected Rs 2,03,77,775 as entry fee from registered commercial vehicles, an amount of Rs 953.75 lakh was collected as commercial tax between July 1 and August 5, the deputy commissioner added. PTI COR BS RG