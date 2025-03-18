Around 550 medical officer posts vacant: J-K Minister Javed Dar

Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday told the assembly that around 550 posts of medical officers were vacant in the Union Territory, and the process of recruiting 181 such officers was in progress.

The information was shared by Minister of Agriculture Production Javed Ahmed Dar while responding on behalf of the health minister to questions raised by National Conference MLAs Dr Sajad Shafi and Javed Hassan Beig.

"The department is actively addressing the ongoing issue of medical officer vacancies, which currently is approximately 550," he said.

Dar informed the House that the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission was carrying out the process of recruiting 181 medical officers. Once selected, these officers will be posted in health institutions facing severe staff shortages, he said.

"The department is also making a waitlist for 91 selected medical officers who will be deployed to underserved areas in Jammu and Kashmir to bolster healthcare services," Dar added. PTI AB NSD NSD