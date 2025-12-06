Around 7.62 crore enumeration forms digitised in Bengal since SIR launch: EC

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) An estimated 7.62 crore enumeration forms have so far been digitised in West Bengal, over a month after the launch of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

An Election Commission official said 99.43 per cent of the total number of distributed enumeration forms were digitised till Saturday afternoon.

West Bengal now stands eighth among the 12 other states/Union Territories in terms of progress in digitisation of enumeration forms, after Lakshadeep, Rajasthan, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry, he said.

A total of 7,66,16,840 enumeration forms have been distributed since November 4, the beginning of the SIR process, till December 6, the official said. PTI SUS RBT