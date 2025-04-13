Around 80 pc of Maharashtra farmers will get free power by Dec next year: Fadnavis

Wardha, Apr 13 (PTI) Around 80 per cent farmers in Maharashtra will get free electricity by December 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering at Arvi in Wardha district, he said his government had promised 12-hour daytime electricity for farmers and had started Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Yojana under which work is on to generate 16000 megawatt (MW) electricity.

"I am happy to announce that around 80 percent of the farmers in Maharashtra will get free electricity by the end of December 2026. We will give 12 hours electricity during the day for 365 days. It will provide huge relief to farmers," the CM said.

He also announced various development projects in Wardha. PTI COR CLS BNM