Around eight lakh people in seven Bihar districts hit by floods

Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) Around eight lakh people in seven districts have been affected by floods in Bihar following torrential rain since August 24, according to an official statement on Monday.

Water levels of various rivers have started rising further at several places due to the rain.

"The incessant rain in seven districts - Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Bhojpur, Vaishali and Madhepura - caused rivers and streams to overflow. Besides, incessant rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers flowing above danger level at several places," the statement said.

A total of 7,94,749 people in over 600 villages are currently hit by floods in the state, it added.

Katihar is the most-affected district with 5,43,259 people in 456 villages reeling under the deluge.

“Rains in the past few days have raised the water level of the Ganga, Kosi and Punpun rivers in the state. Rivers are flowing above the danger mark at certain places” in those seven districts, said the statement issued by the state Disaster Management Department (DMD).

Altogether 27 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been engaged in the rescue operations, it added.

Directions have also been issued to districts concerned to remain fully prepared for organising more relief camps and community kitchens if the situation aggravates, it said. PTI PKD NN