Around two dozen IAS officials transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Aug 11 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Jharkhand government transferred over two dozen IAS officials, including Principal Secretary to the Governor, Nitin Madan Kulkarni, at Raj Bhavan and replaced him with Vipra Bhal.

Bhal, a 2006-batch IAS official, posted as Secretary to the Information Technology and E-Governance Department, has been transferred and appointed as Principal Secretary to the Governor, according to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms late on Saturday night.

Kulkarni, meanwhile, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Department.

Mast Ram Meena, Principal Secretary, Planning and Development Department, will also hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation Department.

Sunil Kumar, posted as Principal Secretary, Road Construction Department, will continue to hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, Managing Director, JUICO and Managing Director, Greater Ranchi Development Agency (GRDA).

Amitabh Kaushal, posted as Secretary, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, has been appointed as Secretary, Information Technology and E-Governance Department, as per the notification which also said that he will continue to hold the additional charge of Secretary, Commercial Tax Department, Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Manish Ranjan, Secretary, Building Construction Department, (Additional Charge-Managing Director, Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation Limited, Ranchi), will now be Director, Administrative Training Institute, Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, will be Secretary, Disaster Management Department.

Abu Bakr Siddiqui, Secretary, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Department, has been posted as Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

Manoj Kumar, posted as Secretary, Child Development and Social Security Department, will continue to hold the additional charge of Secretary, Excise and Prohibition Department along with his duties till further orders.

Arwa Rajkamal, Secretary to Chief Minister, Jharkhand has been shifted as Secretary, Building Construction Department. Along with this, Rajkamal will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director, Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation Limited, Ranchi and Resident Commissioner, Jharkhand Bhawan, New Delhi.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, Secretary, Mines and Geology Department, will also hold the additional charge of Secretary, Industries Department.

Uma Shankar Singh, in-charge secretary, School Education and Literacy Department will hold the additional charge of secretary-in-charge, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department.

Amit Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, Ranchi Municipal Corporation has been posted as Commercial Tax Commissioner.

Manjunath Bhajantri, Administrator, Subarnarekha Project, Jamshedpur has been transferred to the post of Chief Executive Officer, Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) and will also hold the additional charge of MNREGA Commissioner, Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Amit Prakash, Special Secretary, Labour, Planning, Training and Skill Development Department, has been appointed as Excise Commissioner and will continue to perform his duties as Managing Director, Jharkhand State Beverage Corporation.

Sandeep Singh, JSLPS, Ranchi, is the new Municipal Commissioner, Ranchi Municipal Corporation and will continue to hold the additional charge of Vice-Chairman, Ranchi Regional Development Authority (RRDA).

Shailendra Kumar Lal, posted as Municipal Commissioner, Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation has been appointed as Mission Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Jharkhand Skill Development Mission Society.

Sunil Kumar Singh, Excise Commissioner, Jharkhand, Ranchi has been posted as Additional Secretary, Labour, Planning, Training and Skill Development Department.

Ananya Mittal, Deputy Commissioner, East Singhbhum, Jamshedpur will also hold the additional charge of Administrator, Subarnarekha Project, Jamshedpur.

Sameera S, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Director-cum-Member Secretary, Jharkhand State Child Protection Institute, and will hold the charge of Director General, State Nutrition Mission, Jharkhand, Chief Executive Officer, Jharkhand State Watershed Mission and Director, Social Security, Jharkhand, Ranchi along with her duties.

Ravi Anand, who was awaiting posting, has been given the charge of Joint Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Deepak Kumar Dubey, posted as Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer, District Board, Giridih, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, Jharkhand.

Saurabh Kumar Bhuwania, awaiting posting, has been appointed and posted as Joint Secretary, Finance Department, Jharkhand.

Alok Kumar, awaiting posting, will be Joint Secretary, Home, Jail and Disaster Management Department, Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Shatabdi Majumdar, awaiting posting, has been posted as Under Secretary, Finance Department, Jharkhand, Ranchi. PTI NAM ACD