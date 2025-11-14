Arranged raves for celebrities and gangsters, claims drugs case accused deported from UAE

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) An accused in a mephedrone seizure case has told Mumbai Police that he used to organise rave parties in the country and abroad for film and fashion celebrities as well as gangsters, officials have said.

Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, deported from Dubai last month, is currently in the custody of the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC).

The officials claimed that during interrogation, Shaikh alleged that he used to organise drug parties in the country and abroad, which were attended by fashion and film celebrities, besides gangster Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar.

Shaikh allegedly used to provide drugs to the participants, the officials told PTI on Thursday.

The ANC is investigating who the other participants were, and also if other drug traffickers organised such parties for these celebrities, the officials said and did not rule out the possibility of questioning the celebrities named by Shaikh.

Shaikh was known as "Lavish" in the narcotics trade for his lavish lifestyle and used expensive cars, watches, and clothes. He was initially arrested by the crime branch after his deportation over a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure in western Maharashtra's Sangli district in March 2024.

According to police, he is part of an international drug syndicate and operated from Dubai. He was deported following a Red Corner Notice. PTI DC KRK SKL KRK NR