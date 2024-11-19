Arrangements made across all 21 assembly seats in Pune district for state polls: Officials

Pune: The authorities in Pune have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections across all 21 constituencies in the district, officials said.

There are 88,49,590 registered voters in the district.

A total of 8,462 polling stations have been set up, they said.

"This time, there will be 100 per cent webcasting at the polling stations in the district. There will be web cameras at more than 6,000 polling stations. We have ensured that there is better coordination inside and outside the polling stations so that voters will not have to wait for long," Pune district collector Suhas Divase said.

There will be creche facilities in more than 1,500 polling stations, he said.

In order to increase the voter turnout, the authorities are coordinating with housing societies, he said, adding that mobile phones have been banned inside the polling stations.

More than 1,200 police personnel will be deployed across the district to ensure that polls are conducted smoothly, police officials said.

Besides police, there will be deployment of Home Guard personnel along with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS volunteers.

"We have done all the arrangements for the November 20 polls and appeal to voters to come out in big numbers and exercise their right to vote," Divase said.