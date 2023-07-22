Arrangements reviewed for upcoming Baba Buddha Amarnath, Machail Mata Yatra in J-K

Jammu, Jul 22 (PTI) Authorities on Saturday assessed the preparations for the annual pilgrimage to Baba Buddha Amarnath in Poonch and Shri Machail Mata in Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

While the 10-day Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on August 18, the Machail Mata Yatra is scheduled to commence from July 25.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, reviewed the arrangements for the Baba Buddha Amarnath pilgrimage at a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, officers and civil society members concerned, the spokesman said.

He said the Deputy Commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi, along with Senior Superintendents of Police, participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Kumar reviewed in detail different arrangements for pilgrims, including security, transportation, arrangements for community kitchens, medical facilities and lodging and boarding facilities.

The ADGP directed the SSPs to ensure comprehensive security measures are put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims during the yatra.

He said stressed the need for deploying an adequate number of police personnel along the route, strengthening security checkpoints, and maintaining strict vigil throughout the pilgrimage.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav visited Paddar to assess the arrangements for the Machail Mata Yatra.

The primary objective of Deputy Commissioner's visit was to review the preparations made by the authorities concerned for the seamless conduct of the yatra, the spokesman said.

Yadav urged all departments concerned to diligently adhere to the prescribed guidelines to ensure a seamless and enjoyable pilgrimage experience for the devotees.

Meanwhile, the Jammu Divisional Commissioner e-launched the official website of Shri Machail Mata Yatra, aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience of devotees.

The website www.shrimachailmatayatra.com will serve as a comprehensive platform providing essential information about the facilities available for devotees undertaking the revered pilgrimage to the shrine, the spokesman said. PTI TAS CK