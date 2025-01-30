Arrangements were in place but uncontrolled crowds cause such accidents: Tomar on Mahakumbh stampede

Indore, Jan 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said arrangements were in place for the Mahakumbh but untoward incidents like stampedes take place due to uncontrolled crowds.

Thirty persons were killed in a stampede during the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday as a massive crowd of devotees assembled for the 'Mauni Amavasya' bath.

"The accident in Mahakumbh is very sad. I express my condolences to the kin of those who died. The government had made several arrangements at Mahakumbh but sometimes such accidents take place due to uncontrolled crowds," Tomar told reporters here.

Speaking on MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Japan, Tomar said it will boost industrial investment in the state and create job opportunities.