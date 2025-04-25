Arrest all officials involved in Jal Jeevan Mission 'scam': Kirori Lal Meena

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Agriculture minister Kirori Lal Meena on Friday demanded the arrest of officials involved in the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission "scam" for which former minister Mahesh Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED on Thursday arrested Joshi, who was the water resources minister in the former Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot, in Jaipur in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

The Congress has termed ED action against Joshi as "political vendetta".

Meena told reporters in Jaipur on Friday, "I urge the ED to take action against the bureaucrats who were involved in the scam. I have provided evidence and the action should not stop with the arrest of Mahesh Joshi. All officers involved in the JJM corruption should be held accountable." Meena said that he had "exposed the scam" in the Jal Jeevan Mission and provided evidence against Joshi and officers.

"I even had to stage a three-day protest at Ashok Nagar Police Station in Jaipur to get an FIR filed, but instead of registering it, I was arrested," he said.

Asked about former CM Ashok Gehlot's allegations that Joshi's arrest was "political vendetta", Meena said the complaint was filed over a year and a half ago, and only after a thorough investigation, action was taken against Joshi.

Joshi, 70, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal probe agency after about seven-eight hours of questioning at its office in Jaipur.

He was produced before a special PMLA court in Jaipur that sent him to ED custody for four days.