Arrest Mahadev Munde killers in a week or face agitation, says Manoj Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday said the killers of Mahadev Munde must be arrested within a week or he would resort to an "indefinite" agitation.

Speaking in Beed after meeting Mahadev Munde's widow Dyaneshwari Munde, Jarange also said NCP leader and Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde must help the family get justice "instead of roaming for the post of minister".

Mahadev Munde, a resident of Parli, was abducted on October 9, 2023 and was found dead three days later. The case is being probed by the local Crime Branch.

"We are with Mahadev Munde's family. We will ensure justice is done. Those named by Dyaneshwari Munde must be arrested in week or there will be an indefinite shutdown in Beed," Jarange warned.

Speaking on the occasion, Dyaneshwari Munde said she has been seeking justice for the past 21 months, and even consumed poison in distress.

"I have met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who has assured me the culprits will be arrested. Manoj Jarange has stood with me in this case," she said.