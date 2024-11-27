Arrest of Hindu leader in Bangladesh: Union minister seeks intervention of UN

New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh reflects that the interim government of that country is in the "clutches of fundamentalists" and sought the intervention of the United Nations in the matter.

Condemning the arrest of a Hindu leader in Bangladesh, he said such attacks are against humanity.

"The caretaker 'prime minister' of Bangladesh is in the clutches of fundamentalists. The way Hindus are being attacked is against humanity. United Nations should intervene in this matter," Singh told reporters in the Parliament complex.

The Bangladesh interim government is headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Singh said the targeting of Hindus and arrest of religious leaders shows that fundamentalists are dominating the Bangladesh interim government like in the case of Pakistan.

The minister was asked about the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation there.

Bangladesh police had on Monday arrested the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka while travelling to Chattogram. India on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to the Hindu leader and urged authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Singh also attacked the opposition, saying while it is raising the issue of Sambhal violence, they are not concerned about the situation faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

"People are talking about going to Sambhal, but Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav are not able to see Bangladesh, where atrocities are being committed against the Hindus. All Hindus should protest against the atrocities in Bangladesh," Singh said.

He also stressed the need for a law to stop conversions in India.

"The law made by Assam on conversion should be welcomed. All states should have similar laws against religious conversion through enticements. Conversions are rising in the country and it is unfortunate. Democracy is safe only as long as the majority is 'Sanatani'," he said.

Several other MPs also condemned the attack on minorities in Bangladesh and sought the government's intervention.

TMC MP Saugata Roy also condemned the incident and said it is a matter of concern that Hindus are being subjected to atrocities.

"It should not happen. I condemn. The government should actively intervene in the matter," he said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said his party was worried over the situation in Bangladesh.

"We are worried over what is happening in Bangladesh. A few days back, an ISKCON monk was arrested, and his supporters were attacked. Where is Vishwaguru, PM Modi?" he asked.

"Why is there such a situation in a neighbouring country despite PM Modi's presence? He goes to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Palestine... but ever since he has taken charge, India's influence in its neighbourhood is declining. He is silent today, and no concrete steps are being taken to resolve the situation," he said.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said it is unfortunate that the country is silent over atrocities being committed against minorities in Bangladesh. "Hindus, Buddhists, Chakmas, and members of other religious and ethnic groups are being tortured in Bangladesh. Many temples and other religious places have been destroyed. Women are being married off forcefully. Illegal and forceful conversions are happening... All of this is happening but it is unfortunate that the entire country is silent on this issue," Bhattacharya said.