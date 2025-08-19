Arrest of Jammu Central Univ student leads to unearthing of arm supply nexus in J-K

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) Police on Tuesday unearthed a nexus involving a student of the Jammu Central University with local criminals for selling weapons and arrested a hardcore outlaw with two firearms in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The police had achieved a significant breakthrough in a case of illegal trafficking of firearms when they arrested the student, Kaif Ahmed, of Barharia village in Siwan district of Bihar, on July 11, they said.

Ahmed was involved in illegal trafficking of firearms and transporting weapons -- specifically pistols and kattas -- from Bihar and selling them to local criminals. A country-made pistol was also recovered from him.

Ahmed's interrogation led the police to the criminal Balwinder Singh alias Goru Jatt who was arrested from Vijaypur. A country-made pistol was recovered from him, they said.

On his disclosure, the police recovered another country-made revolver from village Ranjari, they added.

Further investigation into the case is going on. PTI AB KSS KSS