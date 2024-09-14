Arrest those involved in 'indecent' post against Rahul Gandhi: Congress's Gautam Awana

Noida, Sep 14 (PTI) Hundreds of Congress workers led by the party's Kisan Morcha district president Gautam Awana reached Surajpur district collectorate here on Saturday and demanded the arrest of those involved in the "indecent" social media post made against party leader Rahul Gandhi from the official X handle of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Awana said Congress workers met the additional district magistrate (Finance and Revenue) at the district magistrate's office in connection with the post.

If action is not taken soon on the matter, then Congress workers will take to the streets, he said.

A police spokesperson said that Gautam Buddha Nagar Assistant Director (Information) Sunil Kumar Kanaujia lodged a report at Sector 20 police station on September 13 that unknown cyber criminals have hacked the official 'X' account of Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate.

The hacker misused the account and made indecent political comments from it, which is highly objectionable, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered, he said.

According to the spokesperson, a special team has been formed for investigation the matter.