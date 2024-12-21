Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uttappa in EPF deposits fraud case

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) An arrest warrant has been issued against former India cricketer Robin Uttappa in connection with alleged fraud related to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits, officials said on Saturday.

The warrant of arrest issued by Shadakshara Gopala Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - II and Recovery Officer, K R Puram stated that Rs 23,36,602 is to be recovered from Uthappa, the defaulter.

The former cricketer is the director of Centauries Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, Indiranagar.

In his order to the Station House Office of Pulakeshinagar Police Station, the senior officer stated, "Due to non remittances of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund accounts of the poor workers. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest through the Thana in-charge under whose jurisdiction Sri Robin Uthappa resides.

"In this connection it is kindly requested to arrest the employer under Rule 73 of IInd Schedule to Income Tax Act 1961 and Income Tax (CP) Rule 1962 and Section 8B of Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, and produce him before the undersigned on or before 27.12.2024 for further proceedings through your official." The order stated, "In exercise of the power conferred on me under section 8B of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952,...command you to arrest the said defaulter and bring him before the undersigned as soon as practicable and in any event within 24 hours of his arrest (exclusive of the time required for the journey) unless the defaulter pays the said amount of Rs 23,36,602 and Rs 5,000 for the cost of executing this process." However, a senior police officer said, "The address mentioned in the arrest warrant issued by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner is an old one and the concerned person does not stay at this address anymore. Our team had gone to the given address and verified. As per information, he vacated the mentioned address over a year ago. We have informed the same to the concerned officer. Further decision will be taken by the concerned authority which issued the arrest warrant." PTI AMP SA