Arrested BSF jawan 'dies by suicide' inside police station in Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti, Sep 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old BSF jawan, who was arrested on the charge of attempting to rape a minor in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, allegedly died by suicide inside a police station on Tuesday, police said.

Khunti SP Manish Toppo told PTI that the jawan, a native of Meral village under the Murhu police station limits, allegedly attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl of Mahil village in an inebriated condition.

“When the girl raised an alarm, he escaped,” Toppo said.

It is alleged that he was beaten and tied to a tree by family members of the girl and locals before being handed over to the police.

“In the morning, the accused asked a constable at Murhu police station that he wanted to go to the toilet, but when he did not come out for a long time, he opened the door to find him hanging,” the SP said.

Following preliminary investigation, Toppo suspended Murhu police station officer-in-charge Ramdev Yadav for negligence.

"The initial investigation has found no evidence of any assault on the deceased within the police station premises. However, the body will now be examined in the presence of a magistrate. It has been sent to Sadar Hospital, Khunti, for post-mortem examination," Toppo added.