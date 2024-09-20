Arrested DYFI leader Kalatan Dasgupta released on bail

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) DYFI leader Kalatan Dasgupta, arrested in connection with a phone call where violence was allegedly being planned, was released on bail on Friday on order of the Calcutta High Court.

Following his release, Dasgupta said that he would continue to fight for the just cause.

On Thursday, the high court granted bail to Dasgupta on a bond of Rs 500 with one surety of like amount.

Passing the order, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj also restrained the police from taking any coercive action against the leader of DYFI, the CPI(M)'s youth wing, in connection with the case where he has been arrested or any other case which may be registered against him without the leave of the court.

Dasgupta's lawyers claimed in court that he was falsely implicated in the case as he actively participated in peaceful demonstrations opposing the state authorities' alleged failure to ensure workplace safety for women.

The DYFI leader and editor of its Bengali mouthpiece - 'Juboshakti', was released from custody after the bail bond and surety were furnished before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Bidhannagar.

Flanked by DYFI leaders and supporters, he said after his release, "foisting such cases go on to show that we are on the right path." PTI AMR SBN SBN