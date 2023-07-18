Arrested Gurugram University professor sent on one-day judicial custody in sexual harassment case

Gurugram, Jul 18 (PTI) A Gurugram University professor, arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a female colleague, was sent on a one-day judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Tuesday, police said.

Dhirender Kaushik, who was the dean of the university's pharmaceutical wing, was absconding, police said, adding that he was booked on April 29 for the alleged sexual exploitation of the female assistant professor.

Police got information that Kaushik visited the university campus on Monday afternoon. A team led by Inspector Suman Sura, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Women police station at sector 51, conducted a raid but the professor had left the campus by then. He was finally arrested while he was travelling in a car, police had said.

According to the complaint submitted by the assistant professor to police, the accused repeatedly abused and molested her since January.

An FIR was registered against the accused on the basis of the complaint under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Women police station on April 29, but the accused was on the run.

“The accused was produced in a city court today and sent on a one-day judicial custody while the further probe is underway”, said Virender Vij, DCP traffic and crime against women. PTI COR NB NB