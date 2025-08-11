Arrested in Noida, ex-TMC leader operated fake police office in Kolkata too: Officer

Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) Former Trinamool Congress leader Bibhas Chandra Adhikari, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on the charge of misleading people by posing as members of international police and various other organisations, allegedly committed similar offences in Kolkata also, a senior officer said here on Monday.

Adhikari rented two flats on the CIT Road in north Kolkata's Beliaghata area, and operated from there an office with boards displaying "Interpol", "Investigation of Social Justice" and "Police", he said.

"Primary investigation revealed that the arrested used to arrive in a vehicle with a blue beacon, generally meant for IAS or IPS officers with armed guards. It was surprising that he was operating the office between two police stations -- Beliaghata and Narkeldanga," the officer said.

The former Trinamool Congress block president of Nalhati in Birbhum district was also an accused in the teachers' recruitment scam, he said.

The CBI had questioned Adhikary, considered to be close to jailed former education minister Partha Chatterjee of West Bengal, multiple times in 2023 in connection with the recruitment case.

In 2021, Adhikari was expelled by the Trinamool Congress.

Adhikari owned a substantial number of assets, which included residences in New Delhi and Kolkata, as well as two colleges at Suri in Birbhum district, and at Krishnapur in Hooghly district, the police officer said.

On Saturday night, Adhikari, his son and others were arrested from Sector 70 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly operating a bogus "International Police & Crime Investigation Bureau" there. They used to extort money posing as government officials. PTI SCH NN