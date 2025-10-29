Arrested man disrobes self, sings and dances obscenely inside police lockup in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) An arrested man stripped himself, and then sang and danced obscenely inside a police lockup in Kolkata, prompting the authorities to begin an investigation into his bizarre behavior, an officer said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old man was kept inside the lockup of Ekbalpore police station in south Kolkata after he was arrested in an arms smuggling case on Monday.

"His actions last night have prompted us to file a complaint, with an investigation now underway to understand the motives behind this unprecedented behaviour," the officer told PTI.

The man, Mohammad Shahbaz, was arrested on the charge of smuggling firearms and kept in the lockup.

"The situation took a strange turn when he suddenly disrobed and started singing and dancing in a vulgar way, apparently aimed at drawing attention,” the officer said.

When policemen tried to restrain the accused, also known in the locality as ‘Pagla Shahbaz’, he reportedly issued threats.

“Female officers were also present during the incident. It took considerable time for the personnel to control the situation," he said.

The police have registered a formal complaint against Shahbaz, and an internal inquiry has been launched, the officer said. PTI SCH NN