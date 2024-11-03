Arrested over scuffle, ex-soldier claims assault by cops in UP; Akhilesh seeks CM's action on it

Rae Bareli (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A retired Army man was among those arrested after a Diwali dispute in Rae Bareli's Dalmau area escalated into violence, drawing in multiple family members and police intervention, officials said Saturday.

The retired Army man has alleged he was assaulted by the police, even as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the "behaviour meted out to a soldier" and asked if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will suspend all cops of the police station concerned or if "bulldozer be run over it" to provide justice to him.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said the incident occurred Friday at the Ghuraura police outpost, where two groups clashed over an undisclosed disagreement.

"Chahat Singh, son of Indal Singh, a retired soldier from Senduramau village, and his relative Dheeru Singh had gone to purchase some firecrackers. They got into a dispute with Shani Sonkar and Vikas, both residents of Ghuraura. The situation quickly escalated and police brought both parties to the Ghuraura outpost to defuse the matter," he said.

"However, tensions rose further when family members of both sides arrived at the outpost," he added.

Meanwhile, Indal Singh claimed that officers at the outpost mistreated him, alleging that police assaulted him during the scuffle.

According to ASP Sinha, the retired soldier arrived at the outpost with 7-8 other people, allegedly carrying weapons and demanding to confront Shani Sonkar.

"The first party, led by retired soldier Indal Singh, surrounded the outpost and attempted to attack the opposing party. When police intervened, they became aggressive towards officers on duty," Sinha added.

After the escalation, police arrested individuals from both sides. Indal Singh, Chahat Singh, Ranvijay Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Dheeru Singh and Vineet Singh-- part of one group were detained. Shani Sonkar and Vikas were held from the other side, according to the police.

Based on the complaints filed by Shani Sonkar's father, Rakesh Sonkar, and Uday Bhan from the opposing side, police registered charges against six individuals. Outpost in-charge Himanshu Malik also lodged a complaint, resulting in cases against nine people involved in the incident.

The arrested individuals were booked under relevant sections and placed under judicial custody.

ASP Sinha said that an inquiry led by the Circle Officer (City) is underway to investigate allegations made by Indal Singh regarding the policemen's conduct.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday shared a video of the ex-soldier talking to reporters about the incident on social media, seeking action from the UP government.

"The violent behaviour meted out to a soldier with a medal in the Army in UP is highly objectionable and reprehensible. The chief minister should at least do justice to the honour of the soldiers. Let us see whether the entire police station is suspended or a bulldozer is run on it," Yadav said in the Hindi post on X. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY