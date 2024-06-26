Arrested rape accused tries to escape, injured in police firing

Guwahati, Jun 26 (PTI) One arrested person accused of raping a minor girl was injured in police firing when he was trying to escape from custody in Assam's Udalguri district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Altogether five people were arrested on the charge of raping the girl.

The chief minister directed Director General of Police G P Singh to investigate the matter under the supervision of a senior officer.

''In connection with Mazbat PS Case No. 30/24, involving the rape of a minor girl by several boys on June 22, five miscreants have been arrested. The main accused was injured in police firing yesterday while attempting to escape," Sarma posted on X.

The girl was allegedly lured to a secluded place on some pretext by the five men at Dhunsuri tea estate in Mazbat police station on Saturday and the family filed a police complaint on the next day.

The police arrested the five accused from different places in Udalguri and Darrang districts since then.

One of the accused attempted to escape from custody on Tuesday night and was injured when the police opened fire to stop him from fleeing.

"I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to thoroughly investigate the matter under the supervision of a senior officer,'' the chief minister added. PTI DG DG NN