Arrested TDP chief taken to hospital for tests following marathon interrogation

Vijayawada, Sep 10 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, arrested in a corruption case, was taken to a hospital in Vijayawada for medical tests following a 10-hour-long interrogation, a police official said on Sunday.

The former chief minister was arrested in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam after a pre-dawn police operation at Gnanapuram in Nandyala on Saturday. He was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall outside which his caravan was parked.

It has been alleged that the scam led to a Rs 300-crore loss to the state exchequer. The TDP chief has been named the 'principal conspirator' in the case.

Naidu was moved out of the Andhra Pradesh CID's SIT office in Kunchanapalli here around 3:15 am and driven to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital around 3:40 am.

"Naidu has just reached the hospital and he is expected to stay here for an hour," Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Ratan Tata told PTI.

The former chief minister is expected to undergo medical tests before being produced in court.

Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy noted that Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and wife Nara Bhuvaneswari have already reached the court and are waiting there with their lawyers. PTI STH GDK NSD NSD