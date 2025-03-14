Arrested TMC minister Partha Chatterjee's son-in-law to become approver in school jobs scam case

Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) The son-in-law of arrested Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee was granted permission by a special court to be an approver in the school jobs scam, ED sources said.

His son-in-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya was also named as an accused beneficiary in the case.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in 2022 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore primary teacher recruitment scam. His close associate Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested at that time.

"Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya wanted to turn an approver in the case. He approached the special ED court in this regard, and it granted him permission," a source said.

Bhattacharya is likely to give a confidential statement before a magistrate, the source said.

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate have interrogated Bhattacharya and in one of its supplementary charge sheets, his name was found to be an accused beneficiary.

The sources said that Bhattacharya is keen to disclose the money trail to the special court.

On the day of Chatterjee's arrest in 2022, the ED had unearthed Rs 20 crore in cash from the house of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee. PTI dc NN