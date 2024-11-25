Arrogance of many rival leaders broken by people in bypolls: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday claimed that the "arrogance" of many rival leaders was broken by people in the November 20 bypolls.

Mann was addressing a gathering at an event where he handed over appointment letters to 1,311 newly recruited employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited here.

"Arrogance of many leaders was broken by people two days back," said Mann, as he was referring to the November 20 bypolls outcome.

The AAP wrested Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal assembly segments while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the bypolls, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Among the key leaders, former finance minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal and the wives of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were defeated in the bypolls.

Attacking the rival political leaders, Mann said people of the state have ousted the political parties that used to play musical chairs of power to "loot" them after every five years.

His government has been given a chance by people to serve them and it will work hard to fulfil their expectations, he said.

The opposition leaders target him just because they are envious of the "pro-people" decisions being taken by his government, said Mann.

The traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family, he said.

These leaders, who believed that they have divine right to rule the state, are not able to digest that a common man is running the state, said Mann, as he slammed the rival political leaders.

These leaders "fooled" the people for a long time but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda, he said.

People are supreme in democracy but these politicians had taken them for granted. They have been taught lessons by masses, said Mann.

Again training his guns at his predecessors, the chief minister said these leaders had built huge palaces by amassing whopping wealth by "misusing their official positions".

These leaders remained inaccessible to the people due to which they were ousted by the masses, he said.

On his government's achievements, Mann said his government provided around 50,000 jobs so far.

He said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that these youths have got jobs completely on the basis of merit.

The entire recruitment process has been carried on in a fair and transparent manner, claimed Mann.

The chief minister said the youth who were compelled by the system of previous governments to migrate abroad are now returning, which is a positive trend of reverse migration in the state.

His government provided government jobs to 49,427 youths in less than three years, marking a record in Punjab's history, Mann claimed. PTI CHS KSS KSS