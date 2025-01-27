ARSD college hosts 10th Rangsheersh Jaydev theatre festival honouring hindi theatre legacy

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Rangayan theatre group of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, organised a three-day “Rangsheersh Jaydev Theatre Festival” at Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House here.

The festival featured three plays -- Skandagupta, Chimte Wale Baba, and Uchakkon Ka Chorus -- performed by undergraduate students.

The 10th edition of the festival, which began on Monday, celebrates the legacy of Jaydev Taneja, a prominent Hindi theatre critic and retired professor of ARSD College, a statement issued by the college said.

He highlighted the importance of training young theatre practitioners to reintroduce “silence” into drama, creating space for interpretation and deeper engagement.

The theatre director and former director of National School of Drama Professor Kirti Jain, in her inaugural address praised Rangayan’s 21-year journey, highlighting its role in enriching students beyond academics through cultural and artistic activities.

She also expressed concern about the market-driven focus of education, which often sidelines cultural engagement.

Professor Dinesh Singh, former vice-chancellor of Delhi University, emphasised the importance of integrating artistic and cultural activities into college life, saying that such efforts contribute to building a culturally sensitive society.

He added that initiatives like the Rangsheersh Jaydev Theatre Festival could elevate university theatre to new heights. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ