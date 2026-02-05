Arsenic beyond prescribed limits in drinking water reported in pockets of Assam: Govt to LS

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Certain contaminants, including heavy metals like arsenic, have been reported in drinking water beyond prescribed limits in some isolated pockets of Assam, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's questions about reports of arsenic contamination in groundwater in parts of Assam, the minister said data from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) for Assam indicates that the groundwater in the state remains largely potable.

"However, localised occurrences of certain contaminants, including heavy metals like arsenic, beyond the limits prescribed for drinking water use have been reported in some isolated pockets," Choudhary said.

"Though consumption of groundwater for drinking purposes containing arsenic above the permissible limits over a sustained period may cause adverse health effects, further detailed studies are required to establish a clear linkage between arsenic contamination in groundwater and diseases in Assam," he added.

According to the Minister, the CGWB, under the Jal Shakti Ministry, generates groundwater quality data at a regional scale across the country as part of its groundwater quality monitoring programme and scientific studies based on approved standard operating procedures.

The Union minister said that arsenic contamination is largely geogenic in nature, as it originates from the soil and rock matrix itself, which can leach into groundwater and subsequently enter the food chain.

He further noted that water is a state subject and the responsibility for groundwater management, including initiatives to improve quality and mitigate contamination, lies primarily with the state governments.

Highlighting the Centre's role, he said the Centre complements the efforts of the states by providing technical support and financial assistance through various schemes and projects.