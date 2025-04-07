Arshad Faridi becomes 17th 'Sajjada Nashin' of Salim Chishti Dargah after 'Dastarbandi'

Agra (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Peerzada Arshad Faridi on Monday officially took charge as the 17th 'Sajjada Nashin' of the Sheikh Salim Chishti Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri after 'Dastarbandi' (ceremony of tying turban), a ritual signifying the transfer of spiritual leadership, marking the first such ceremony in 80 years.

Arshad Faridi replaced his father Raees Miyan to become the 17th generation member from his family to take charge of the Salim Chishti Dargah.

The last time the Dastarbandi ceremony was conducted was in 1945, when Raees Miyan was appointed Sajjada Nashin at the age of seven, people associated with the management of the Dargah said.

Sajjada Nashins of several dargahs from across the country participated in the Dastarbandi ceremony held on the Dargah premises on Monday.

The programme started with a religious speech, after which the Sajjada Nashins present on the occasion officially declared Arshad Faridi the Sajjada Nashin of Salim Chishti Dargah by tying a turban on his head.

Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkumar Chahar and Rampur MP Mohibullah Nadvi were also present on the occasion.

"This is a big responsibility. We have to carry forward the teachings of our elders. I pray that peace prevails in the country," Arshad Faridi said after assuming charge.

Raees Miyan said he was named the Sajjada Nashin in 1945 when he was just seven years old.

"After 80 years, my son Arshad Faridi has taken over the responsibility. It is a matter of pride that my family is taking care of Sheikh Salim Chishti's Dargah," Raees Miyan said. PTI COR NAV ARI