Arson during Jun 10 Satnami protest: Don't nab innocent people, Mayawati tells Chhattisgarh govt

Raipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said the Chhattisgarh government should not implicate innocent people in connection with the arson incidents that took place during a protest by the Satnami community in the state's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district early this month.

Responding to her, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Chhattisgarh is an island of peace and every effort will be made to maintain its identity.

On June 10, a mob set fire to a government office building and more than 150 vehicles in Balodabazar city during a protest called by the Satnami community after a religious structure called 'jaikham' or 'victory pillar' near the holy Amar Gufa in Giroudpuri Dham was allegedly vandalised in the intervening night of May 15-16. Three persons were held for alleged involvement in the vandalism.

During the June 10 protest, the collectorate was "gheraoed" (encircled), followed by arson and stone-pelting, prompting the district administration to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits assembly of four or more persons at one spot.

According to police, 141 people, including some belonging to an outfit called 'Bhim regiment', have been arrested so far in connection with the arson.

The influential Satnami community, founded by medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, represents the largest Scheduled Caste group in Chhattisgarh.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, "It is extremely worrying that the Jai Stambh of the most revered Baba Guru Ghasi Das Ji was chopped and thrown away by anti-social elements in Amar Gufa, located near Giraudpuri, the Centre of faith of Satnami community in Chhattisgarh".

"In protest against this (vandalism), a demonstration was organized by the Satnami community in Balodabazar with a demand of a CBI inquiry into it. During the protest, the incident of vandalism committed by anti-social elements in the Collectorate office premises is also highly condemnable," she said further.

Under the garb of the arson incident, the administration should stop arresting and assaulting innocent people belonging to the Satnami community. They must be released immediately, and action should be taken against the real culprits after investigation, she demanded.

Responding to her remarks, Chhattisgarh CM Sai expressed gratitude to Mayawati for condemning the miscreants.

"Thank you Mayawati ji. Chhattisgarh is an island of peace and every effort will be made to maintain its identity. Maintaining peace in the state is the priority of our government," Sai said on X.

"Some people with vested interests and political support have been spreading poison in the society. They will be dealt with strictly. People of every community live here in harmony. Thank you again for condemning the miscreants. The teachings of revered Guru Ghasidas are an inspiration to us. Our government is working with the spirit of 'Mankhe Mankhe Ek Saman' (all humans are equal)," he said.

Following the incident of arson, the state government had first transferred Balodabazar-Bhatapara Collector KL Chauhan and Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar and then suspended them for not taking appropriate action after the pillar vandalism incident.

State Food and Public Distribution Department Minister Dayaldas Baghel and Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma had earlier accused Congress leaders of instigating the crowd during the protest on June 10, which was refuted by the opposition party. PTI TKP BNM