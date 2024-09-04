Arson in Manipur's Jiribam district, retired police officer's house burnt

Imphal, Sep 4 (PTI) Fresh arson erupted in Manipur's Jiribam district after suspected 'tribal village volunteers' set a house on fire early Wednesday morning, police said.

The three-room house at Jakuradhor in the district belonged to a retired police officer. The family had vacated the property following previous violence in the district, police added.

Armed men struck around 3.30 am, taking advantage of the darkness to burn down the house, located 28 km from Jiribam district headquarters, near Hmar-dominated Pherzawl district, police said.

This incident took place despite an agreement between representatives of Meitei and Hmar communities to restore normalcy and prevent further arson during a meeting held on August 1 at a CRPF facility in Assam’s Cachar district.

The meeting, moderated by Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles, and CRPF personnel, included representatives from the Hmar, Meitei, Thadou, Paite, and Mizo communities of Jiribam. PTI COR MNB