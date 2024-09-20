Arson, mob violence in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham on Sep 15: SP, collector transferred

Raipur, Sep 20 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Friday shunted out Kabirdham collector and superintendent of police in connection with the setting ablaze of a deputy sarpanch's house following the death of a man on September 15, an official said.

Gopal Verma will replace Janmejay Mahobe as collector, while Rajesh Agrawal will be SP in place of Abhishek Pallava, he said.

He also said 23 personnel attached to Rengakhar police station have been removed for beating residents of Loharidih village, adding a probe into the incident has been ordered under Additional District Magistrate Nirbhay Kumar Sahu.

Several persons were nabbed for allegedly setting ablaze the house of Loharidih village deputy sarpanch Raghunath Sahu following suspicion that he had killed another villager Shivprasad Sahu alias Kachru.

Kachru was found hanging from a tree on the same day in nearby Bijatola village in Balaghat district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

A preliminary investigation suggested the attack on Raghunath Sahu was triggered following suspicion that he had killed Kachru.

Police rescued three members of Raghunath's family, including his wife, in injured condition and they were hospitalised.

SP Pallava was among the police personnel who were injured by the mob that set ablaze the deputy sarpanch's house, officials said.

Among those who were arrested on Sunday for the arson was Prashant Sahu, who was taken to hospital on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness. He died the next day after being discharged.

Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar was suspended following Prashant Sahu's death.

Pallava has been made AIG, police headquarters in Nava Raipur, the official added. PTI COR BNM