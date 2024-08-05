Art 370 abrogation anniversary: Cong, PDP observe 'black day' in Jammu, demand statehood restoration

Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) The Congress and Peoples democratic Party (PDP) on Monday observed the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation as a ''black day'' by holding separate protest rallies here to demand the restoration of statehood and special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani criticised the BJP-led Centre for failing to curb the rise in terror attacks in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Wani, dressed in black, led hundreds of Congress workers carrying black flags in a rally here. Chanting slogans against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and in favour of statehood restoration, the protestors sat on a dharna after being stopped by police from proceeding further.

Flanked by senior leaders and former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla, and former legislator Ravinder Sharma, Wani said August 5 has become the darkest day in Jammu and Kashmir's history. "It is a day when our prosperous, happy state was downgraded into a union territory, its historic statehood and special status snatched, and bifurcated into two UTs. We are marking it as a black day, wearing black clothes and badges to protest against this injustice," the Congress leader told reporters.

Wani held the BJP and its government responsible for the decision, which he called a "draconian measure".

"For this symbol of injustice to the people of J-K, they are celebrating this day as UT Divas," he added.

Meanwhile, the PDP also held a protest rally in Gandhinagar here on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Led by party general secretary Amrik Singh and spokesperson Virender Singh, the PDP workers wore black badges and raised anti-BJP slogans, demanding the restoration of the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police did not allow them to move towards the national highway, prompting them to hold a brief sit-in.

"We are observing this day as black day. We held protests against the BJP which destroyed our state. We are demanding restoration of special status of J-K", Vijender Singh told reporters here.

During the Congress protest, Wani slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his assurance that the abrogation of Article 370 would end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and questioned if terrorism had indeed been eradicated. "Instead, there has been a significant increase in terrorist violence. Fifty soldiers have been martyred in the last three years in the Jammu region. The attacks are increasing," he said.

He said that the security situation has worsened in the region and the government has failed to contain the chain of terrorist attacks. Wani also mocked the Centre's claims of development and job opportunities for youth, stating that Jammu and Kashmir ha the highest unemployment in the country, with little industrial development.

He accused the BJP government of looting Jammu and Kashmir by awarding contracts to outsiders and fostering a drug problem among the youth.

"They have created all sorts of records in J-K, including a huge increase in drug addiction," he said.

The J-K Congress chief demanded the immediate restoration of statehood, accusing the BJP of destroying the princely state by dividing it into two union territories.

"They have destroyed this historic state. We demand immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," he stated, as he urged the people to vote the BJP out of power.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and several other regional party leaders on Monday claimed that they have been placed under house arrest amid heightened security on the fifth anniversary of the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which formalised the division, came into effect on October 31, 2019.

