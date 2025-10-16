Art 371A not to be touched for ENPO demand; panel formed to resolve key issues: Nagaland govt

Kohima, Oct 16 (PTI) The Centre has made it clear that Article 371A of the Constitution, which grants special status to Nagaland, will not be changed to accommodate the demand for the ENPO over its demand for a separate administrative arrangement, the state government said on Thursday.

Talks between the Centre and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) are continuing over the issue, and a subcommittee has been constituted to address certain unresolved issues, according to a senior minister.

The ENPO has long been demanding a separate state comprising six districts of Eastern Nagaland. The organisation later said it has “temporarily” accepted the Centre’s proposal for a mechanism in which the region will be granted a certain level of autonomy in the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA).

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, government spokesperson and senior minister KG Kenye said the Centre has held multiple rounds of discussions with the ENPO, and the last meeting reportedly took place in Dimapur in early September.

Kenye said the state government had already furnished its recommendations to the Centre after being asked for its views on several points related to the ENPO’s demand.

“On many of the points, we have agreed, but there were certain areas where reconsiderations were needed,” he stated.

To address these issues in detail, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR) has formed a subcommittee in coordination with ENPO officials.

“That’s a new development, and we hope it will address the crux of the matter that has been holding us back from further progress,” he added.

While refusing to disclose specifics, Kenye indicated that the core issues being deliberated include administrative arrangements to be made in the event of FNTA Executive Council's dissolution for some reason.

"If it so happens that it is dissolved, who will be in charge? Those are some of the areas under discussion,” he explained.

He noted that other topics include the funding pattern and cadre appointments within the proposed administrative framework.

“These are relatively minor issues, and with more deliberation, they should be resolved over time,” Kenye said.

On earlier suggestions about a separate constitutional provision under Article 371A for the proposed FNTA, Kenye said the issue was discussed in detail during the day’s meeting.

“Yes, that came up for discussion today. Members were concerned about the status of that position,” he said.

Kenye said that a team led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio that had visited New Delhi sometime back had received confirmation from the Centre that no amendment to Article 371A will be made.

“Instead, they plan to have a separate chapter, possibly through an ordinance or a State Act, to introduce necessary changes that fall outside the purview of Article 371A,” he clarified.

Expressing optimism about the progress, Kenye said both the State and Central Governments are keen to see the matter reach a logical conclusion soon.

“Everything is moving smoothly, and we hope the Centre will be sincere and expedite the process,” he stated.

ENPO, the apex body representing eight tribes across six districts - Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator - has been demanding separate statehood since 2010, citing decades of neglect in governance and development since Nagaland’s formation in 1963.

Pressing for its demand, the ENPO boycotted the Lok Sabha elections and the state’s urban local body polls last year.

However, on April 30, the organisation announced a temporary suspension of its statehood demand and agreed to the Centre’s proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the FNTA framework.

ENPO has stated that the FNTA arrangement would be subject to review after 10 years, and that remaining issues will be addressed through democratic and political means.

The organisation has also maintained that it will not sign any agreement without firm assurances of financial, legislative, and executive autonomy.