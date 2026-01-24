Art, cultural programmes can build bridges between Indo-French cultures: Alliance Française director

Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Art and cultural programmes can build bridges between Indo-French cultures, Alliance Française director Emmanuel Bottiau said here on Saturday.

The French Embassy in India in collaboration with the Alliance Francaise (an Indo-French language and cultural centre in Ahmedabad) has organized 'Elevation', a performing arts programme, as a part of its ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue in the performing arts.

"It is extremely important to build bridges between two cultures. This programme is to build a bridge between French and Indian culture as one of the performances includes cross-cultural encounters with the Indian discipline of Mallakhamb. With the special cross-cultural performance we need to send a very important positive message, especially in the troubled times in this day and age. I believe art and culture can do that," Bottiau told PTI.

He said French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit India in February, adding that 2026 is the year of Indo-French Innovation. It is important to celebrate the friendship between two countries, Bottiau said.

The network promotes French language and culture while strengthening cultural ties between India and France. With 15 centres across the country, from Delhi to Chennai, Mumbai to Ahmedabad, it remains a cornerstone of Indo-French dialogue and artistic exchange.

The Opening Act was choreographed by internationally acclaimed French artist Yoann Bourgeois, known for collaborations with artists such as Coldplay and Harry Styles, and performed by Lucas Struna.

In the performance dialogue act, French artist Riccardo Marracini and Devi Das from Maharashtra came together to explore acrobatics and Mallakhamb.

A release said the French Institute in India, the cultural wing of the French Embassy in India, in collaboration with the Alliance Francaise network in India, has organized the tour in Bengaluru on January 17 and February 18, Ahmedabad on January 24, and New Delhi on February 1, the release said.

"The tour brought together two powerful aerial works exploring suspension, balance, and the timeless human desire to rise beyond limits. It aims at France's long-standing commitment to introducing leading contemporary performing artists to Indian audiences, following previous acclaimed tours by choreographers Mourad Merzouki and (La)Horde from the National Ballet of Marseille," the release said. PTI KVM PD BNM