Art, culture will be important in India's 'Viksit Bharat' journey: Culture secretary

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Art and culture will be an important element in India's journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat', Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Speaking at the opening ceremony of an art festival at India Habitat Centre here, Mohan spoke about the role of art in society and the need for its patronage, the event organisers said.

The four-day festival -- Samagam Art Fest 2024 -- which will conclude on May 27, promises an immersive celebration of creativity and cultural diversity.

During his address, the Union culture secretary also touched upon the aspect of start-ups in the field of art and culture and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' of the government.

Advertisment

Art and culture will be an important element in India's journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat', one of the organisers quoted Mohan as saying.

'Viksit Bharat' is the vision of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The Samagam Art Fest 2024 features art exhibitions, film screenings, and workshops.

Karuna Jain, co-curator of the festival, said, “Our focus is on inclusivity and celebrating the myriad forms of art that our country has to offer. Through this fest, we hope to bridge gaps and create a harmonious dialogue between different art forms and the audience." The art exhibition features 42 emerging and established artists from across India, showcasing a diverse range of artistic expressions and techniques, the organisers said. PTI KND RPA