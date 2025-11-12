Chennai: Ace art director Thota Tharrani has been selected for the prestigious French honour -- the Chevalier de Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters), the Alliance Francaise Madras announced.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed pleasure, saying the joy of the announcement has doubled by a personal connection.

The CM recalled that he unveiled a portrait of renowned social reformer Thanthai Periyar (E V Ramaswamy) painted by Tharrani, at Oxford University's St Antony's College, on September 4, during his visit to the UK.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Stalin said, "It is an honour to see Thotta Tharrani, who studied at the Government College of Arts, joining the ranks of great personalities from India to receive this award. Congratulations on your remarkable achievement." Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou would confer one of France's most prestigious distinctions on Tharrani on November 13, a press release from Alliance Francaise of Madras said.

Alliance Francaise of Madras is an Indo-French cross-disciplinary cultural and teaching centre offering a wide range of French courses and cultural events. It works to promote the cultural ties between India and France in Tamil Nadu.

The award would be presented to Tharrani in recognition of a legendary figure of cinema and visual arts in India. Tharrani has had a remarkable career marked by numerous awards and rich collaborations with France, the release said.

The French government's award is conferred on 'persons who have distinguished themselves' by their creativity in the field of art, culture and literature or for their contribution to the influence of arts in France and throughout the world.

Some of the other recipients of the top award include top Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, contemporary artists Bharti Kher, music director Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia among others.

Alliance Francaise of Madras Director Dr Patricia Thery-Hart said, "Thota Tharrani is not only a long-time friend and supporter of the Alliance Francaise of Madras but above all an extraordinary artist whose creations transcend time and space."

"His paintings, showcased in several exhibitions at the Alliance Francaise of Madras, invited visitors into worlds where imagination and cultural depth intertwined," she said.