Art essential for building enlightened society: LG Sinha at 'Tawi festival' inauguration

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the Tawi festival in Jammu and said art and culture are pivotal for societal progress and economic development.

The event also marked the commencement of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Amar Mahal Museum and Library.

Highlighting the profound impact of artists and writers in driving societal change and enriching global knowledge, the LG said, "Art is the essential element for building an enlightened society and helping the growth of citizens with value system and creativity". Advocating a harmonious balance between technology and the arts, he underscored, "While science and technology innovate and sustain civilization, our society thrives with the contributions of artists and thinkers." Reaffirming the government's commitment to ''Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasised on the role of artists and intellectuals in promoting education rooted in local culture and traditional wisdom.

"Sustainable development hinges on fostering creative leadership powered by art and culture. Our efforts to instill cultural values in the youth must be deepened," he said.

Sinha also acknowledged the government's initiatives to preserve and promote the diverse artistic, cultural, and linguistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, commending Dr Karan Singh and the Hari Tara Charitable Trust for organizing the festival. PTI AB NB NB