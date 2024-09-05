Art exhibition by poet-diplomat Abhay K explores 'Shunyata'

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) An ongoing exhibition by poet-diplomat Abhay K explores the Buddhist philosophy of 'Shunyata' (emptiness) here in the national capital.

The solo exhibition, currently underway at Alliance Francaise, has 26 paintings on display, evoking "diverse moods, rasas, forms, but unified with an underlying theme of emptiness".

"When I stared at the empty canvas, I had no clue what I was going to paint. I started with making a circle and filling it with paint and it started taking a form. Each time a new form took shape on the canvas I felt mesmerized. I started enjoying the process.

“So, these paintings are visualizations of emptiness. Forms are visible when one looks at them closely but as one moves away from them, forms disappear and what remains is emptiness, a true validation of the crux of Heart Sutra: ‘form is emptiness, emptiness is form,’” Abhay K said in a statement.

Shunyata, a Buddhist concept, refers to the interdependent nature of all things, and how everything that one encounters in life is empty of absolute identity, permanence, or 'self'.

The artworks were praised by the likes of eminent artist and Padma Shri awardee professor Biman Das and veteran sculptor Gopal Namjoshi.

“This is a wonderful solo painting exhibition by Abhay K. All the exhibits are full of creativity and aesthetical essences,” said Das in his praise for the exhibition.

Abhay K, who is also an award winning author, started his artistic journey in 2005 in Moscow. Since then he has exhibited his artworks in Paris, St. Petersburg, New Delhi, Brasilia and Antananarivo, some of which are in private collections across the world.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 10.