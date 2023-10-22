Art exhibition explores human relationship with natural world

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) An ongoing solo exhibition here in the national capital explores the intricate tapestry of human-animal relationships and ecological interconnections.

Showcasing artworks by KP Pradeepkumar, the month-long exhibition titled "The river flowing through me" uses diverse mediums such as drawings, paintings, sketches, and moving images to delve into the very essence of human existence within the natural world.

It is currently underway at Art Centrix Space, Vasant Kunj.

"Pradeepkumar's art is a testament to the delicate balance between humanity and nature. Through his work, viewers are invited to embark on a transformative journey, contemplating the profound interplay between our existence and the environment that surrounds us," said Monica Jain, curator of the exhibition, in a statement.

Pradeepkumar, who calls his artistic approach both "sensitive" and "masterful", employs mixed media techniques such as pen and ink, watercolour, gouache, and pencil to create intricate layers of thematic depth.

Touted to be an immersive experience, a poetic ode to the eternal dance between humans and the natural world, according to Pradeepkumar, his work is influenced by literary luminaries such as the likes of Franz Kafka, Jorge Luis Borges and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

"My work resonates with intellectual curiosity, translating complex ideas into visually stunning masterpieces," he added.

The exhibition will come to a close on November 6. PTI MG RDS RDS