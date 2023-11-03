Art galleries will be set up in 22 districts of Bengal: Minister

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) The West Bengal government will set up art galleries in 22 districts of the state, Information and Cultural Affairs and Tourism minister Indranil Sen said.

He said the state government wanted to effect convergence of tourism and visual arts at the tourism spots to showcase Bengal's rich art and cultural resources to foreign and domestic tourists in a year's time.

"We have decided to have an art gallery in each of the 22 districts in another six months time where talented young local artists can showcase their works. Already the process has started to set up one such gallery at Chandannagar in Hooghly district," Sen said on Thursday while speaking at the inaugural function of state-run Charukal Utsav here.

The minister said each state-owned tourism property will have one spot earmarked to have an art gallery cum workshop to promote local art and culture.

"This will lead to a convergence between art and tourism as tourists visiting the property will be introduced to the vibrant art and cultural scene of the area. That will effect a synergy and help both tourism and fine arts and handicrafts locally from the economic point of view," he added.

Chairman of Charukala Parshad and eminent painter Jogen Chowdhury said the Charukala festival being held from November 2 to 9 is working as a bridge between common people and fine arts as thousands of people are expected to visit the stalls and tables and open-air workshops during the event.

"Fifty canvasses have been kept ready for aspiring painters including one for the public who has no formal painting skill to draw sketches according to his wish at the fairground from the opening day. Apart from that 180 of 1150 artworks by young painters are being shown at the Academy of Fine Arts gallery nearby. People will reach out to painters when they are at work and exchange ideas which will work towards popularising arts," he said.

Four eminent artistes - Pradip Rakshit, Shipra Bhattacharya, Subrata Gangopadhyay and Chandra Bhattacharya - were given Shilpi Mahasamman awards on the occasion.

Vice-Chairman of Charukala Parshad and eminent painter Suvaprasanna said the unique festival sponsored by the state government, will encourage more budding artistes in different parts of Bengal.