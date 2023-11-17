Art historian BN Goswamy dies at 90

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Renowned art historian and writer BN Goswamy died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh on Friday. He was 90.

Goswamy had lung infection, family friend and theatre artist Neelam Man Singh told PTI.

"It wasn't a prolonged lingering illness. He was having problem breathing for the last one month, but that was about it," she added.

Born on August 15, 1933, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee was best-known for his works on the Pahari style of paintings.

Fondly known as BNG in art circles, Goswamy authored more than 26 books on the subjects of Pahari paintings, miniature paintings, court painters, and masters of Indian paintings among others.

Singh remembered the professor of Art History at Panjab University as someone who was "articulate" and a "great listener".

"He was my teacher of art history. His wife was like an elder sister to me. I was very impressed by his gentle manners and that he was a great listener. I was really fascinated by the idea of art history. He was very articulate and gave us a window to look at how miniature paintings were made, how modernism worked," she said.

Goswamy's wife, Karuna, was also an art historian. She died in 2020.

He is survived by daughter Malavika. PTI MAH BK BK