Art minister promises to set up academy, museum in Delhi to showcase Kashmir's heritage

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday met a delegation of the All India Kashmiri Samaj and assured them that a museum and an academy will be set up in the national capital to showcase the heritage and culture of Kashmir.

The four-member delegation led by Ravindra Pandita submitted a proposal to the minister for establishing a Kashmiri Academy and a museum in Delhi to promote and preserve the region's cultural legacy.

In an X post, the organisation said, "The minister assured support, a positive step towards preserving the Kashmiri identity." Speaking to PTI, Mishra said, "We will take this proposal forward and surely take the initiative to promote Kashmiri culture here." PTI SHB RUK RUK