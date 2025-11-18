Art of Living keen to set up osteopathy college in Himachal: Ravi Shankar

Palampur/Shimla: Spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on Tuesday met Himachal Prdaesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and proposed to set up an osteopathy college in the state.

Ravi Shankar said the collage would help the local youth learn modern systems of treatment for sustainable livelihoods.

The society must move forward by embracing both new and traditional systems, he added.

The chief minister and Ravi Shankar earlier offered prayers at the Panjpiri Sheetla Mata temple at Gujrehda village in Kangra district.

Sukhu said the spiritual leader has been tirelessly working to promote peace, tolerance, and human values in society, and termed him a "humanitarian leader, spiritual teacher, and an ambassador of peace".

"The vision of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to create a stress-free, violence-free society has united millions of people around the globe. His thoughts and teachings have provided new inspirations to the younger generation" Sukhu said.

"It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that he established the 'Kailash Ashram' on the lap of the Dhauladhar ranges, where disciples from around the can revitalise themselves with renewed energy," he added.

Ravi Shankar said he has been blessed with an opportunity to serve the people of 'Devbhoomi' Himachal.

He also highlighted that the Panjpiri Sheetla Mata temple has been constructed in a way that it directly faces the Aadi Himani Chamunda temple.

"The deities are not distant, they dwell within each of us," Ravi Shankar said.