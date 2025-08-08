Art patron Aarti Lohia extends support to Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Kochi, Aug 8 (PTI) Celebrated art patron and philanthropist Aarti Lohia has extended her support to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) art exhibition, as a Platinum Patron with a one-year grant, ahead of the Biennale's sixth edition which opens on December 12, 2025.

Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) said on Friday that the contribution reaffirms Aarti's deep commitment to nurturing the Biennale as a vital global platform for contemporary art.

An Indian-born art patron and philanthropist based in London, Aarti sees philanthropy not just as giving, but as a way to shape spaces where beauty, dignity, and opportunity can flourish, KBF said in a statement.

As Chair of the SP Lohia Foundation, UK, and Director of its Advisory Board in India, Aarti has led several initiatives to amplify the presence of both celebrated and underrepresented artists from South Asia and Southeast Asia on prominent global platforms.

The SP Lohia Foundation, a family-run philanthropic organisation, supports a range of initiatives across arts, culture, healthcare, and social welfare, with a focus on impact and inclusivity. PTI TGB TGB ADB