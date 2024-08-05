Article 370 abrogation good neither for country nor democracy: NC MP Mehdi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday said the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago was good neither for the country nor democracy.

Participating in a debate on the demands for grants for the Union Ministry of Fishing, Animal Husbandry and Dairy in the Lok Sabha, the Srinagar MP termed the abrogation as "kala karnama (black act)".

The Narendra Modi-led government had on this day in 2019 annulled Article 370 and Article 35(A) that gave special rights to the then Jammu and Kashmir state, which was also divided into two Union territories.

"What happened five years ago was not good for the country, was not good for the democracy. It didn't go well for us," Mehdi said.

His remarks evoked a sharp reaction from the treasury benches.

Intervening in the discussion, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the decision was taken for the integrity and unity of the country.

Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair at the time, urged Mehdi to speak only on the budget. PTI RR CS RR SZM