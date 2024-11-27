Article 370 abrogation institutionalised exclusion, double standards: PDP MLA

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Pulwama Waheed Para on Wednesday claimed that abrogation of Article 370, which was touted as a step toward equality for Kashmiris, has institutionalised exclusion and double standards.

Para was commenting on a notification issued by Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, asking candidates desirous of seeking admission in MD/MS courses at a private medical college in Jammu under minority Hindu and NRI quotas to submit their documents.

"The abrogation of Article 370 was touted as a step toward equality for Kashmiris. Instead, it has institutionalised exclusion and double standards," he said, adding that this is not equality.

"It's calculated discrimination," Para, who is the leader of PDP legislature party in the Assembly, said in a post on X.

"Glaring Hypocrisy in Minority Status in Jammu and Kashmir. The application of 'minority' status in Jammu and Kashmir exposes a blatant double standard that undermines the principles of proportional representation and justice," he said.

The PDP MLA said it perpetuates inequality against the very communities it claims to uplift.

"In Kashmir, Muslims are classified as a national minority to access school scholarships but are penalised as the local majority when it comes to college admissions and government jobs," he said.

Para claimed that nowhere else in India is the open merit quota slashed to just 40 per cent, shutting the majority community out of opportunities they are already denied at the national level.

"We fully support proportional representation and safeguards for minorities, but why not apply the same logic consistently? If Hindus can be declared minorities in specific states or districts and provided safeguards, why isn't the same principle extended to Muslims across India? "Why is regional demography invoked only when it suits the narrative of denying fairness to Muslims?" he asked.

Para said the government must "stop squeezing identity and regional demographics to marginalize communities further".

"This hypocrisy must end, and true equality must prevail," he added.