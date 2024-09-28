Article 370 can be restored only by Govt of India: Azad

Bani/Jammu, Sept 28 (PTI) Asserting that Article 370 can only be restored by the Government of India, chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad, took a dig at the National Conference (NC) and the Congress over the "restoration of statehood" of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have already committed to restoring the statehood, he said.

Azad said that people are enthusiastic as they are participating in elections after ten years.

"Neither the National Conference nor the PDP spoke in Parliament on Article 370 and statehood. I spoke on it. The prime minister and the home minister had said they would restore statehood," Azad told reporters here.

Azad, responding to a question about the demands of the NC and the Congress to restore statehood and Article 370, further said, "Article 370 can only be restored by the Government of India, not any state." Congress MP Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP-led Union government Wednesday, vowing that the opposition INDIA bloc will “hit the road and use full force” both inside and outside Parliament if Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood is not restored after the assembly elections.

Azad, who was campaigning for his party's candidate in the Bani Assembly of the Kathua district, said there is immense enthusiasm among people for the polls.

"There is huge enthusiasm among the people as they are participating in these elections after ten years," he added.

Azad addressed a public meeting in Bani, where he appealed to people for unity and urged them to vote for development and progress. He urged people not to be "exploited" by false promises and slogans.

"By voting for the DPAP, we believe the people of Bani can pave the way for a prosperous and inclusive future," he said, adding, "Together, we shall rebuild Jammu and Kashmir." PTI AB AB MNK MNK