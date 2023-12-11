Article 370: SC ruling victory of India, says Chhattisgarh CM-designate Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on Article 370 and termed it as the victory of India.

In a post on his 'X' handle Sai wrote in Hindi, "The Supreme Court's decision on abrogation of Article 370 is historic. It is the victory of India. It is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh".

अनुच्छेद 370 को निरस्त करने पर आज का सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला ऐतिहासिक है। 5 अगस्त 2019 को भारत की संसद द्वारा लिए गए फैसले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा बरकरार रखा जाना भारत की जीत है। यह जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में हमारी बहनों और भाइयों के लिए आशा, प्रगति और एकता की एक शानदार घोषणा है। — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) December 11, 2023

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

"It is not just a legal judgment but it is a testament to our collective resolve to build a united India. Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji for this victory," Sai added.

Sai was on Sunday elected as legislative party leader during the meeting of newly-elected 54 BJP MLAs here.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday evening invited Sai to form a government in the state and handed him a letter pertaining to his appointment as the Chief Minister.

The BJP won 54 seats in the recently held polls to the 90-member Assembly, while the Congress emerged victorious on 35.