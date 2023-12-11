Article 370: Timeline of developments

New Delhi: Following is the timeline of events in a case in which the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Assembly in the Union Territory by September 30 next year.

December 20, 2018: President's Rule imposed while exercising powers under Article 356 of the Constitution in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently extended on July 3, 2019.

August 5, 2019: Centre abrogates the provisions of Article 370, bestowing a special status upon the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

August 6, 2019: First petition challenging the presidential order scrapping Article 370 filed by advocate M L Sharma, who was later joined by another lawyer from Jammu and Kashmir, Shakir Shabir.

August 10, 2019: National Conference (NC), a prominent political party from Jammu and Kashmir, files a petition contending that the changes brought in the status of the state had taken away the rights of its citizens without their mandate.

August 24, 2019: Press Council of India moves the Supreme Court supporting the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to impose restrictions on communications.

August 28, 2019: Supreme Court issues notices to the Centre, Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea moved by Kashmir Times editor for the removal of the restrictions imposed on journalists.

August 28, 2019: A bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refers matter to five-judge Constitution bench.

September 19, 2019: Supreme Court sets up five-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370.

March 2, 2020: Supreme Court declines to refer to larger seven-judge bench batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

April 25, 2022: Supreme Court agrees to consider listing after summer vacation pleas challenging Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 after one of the petitioners seeks urgent hearing in view of delimitation exercise being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

July 11, 2023: Supreme Court says it will commence day-to-day hearing from August 2 on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370.

August 2, 2023: Supreme Court commences hearing on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370.

September 5, 2023: Court reserves verdict on 23 petitions in the matter after hearing those for 16 days.

December 11, 2023: Supreme Court upholds government's decision to abrogate Article 370, says steps should be taken to conduct election to Assembly in Union Territory by September 30 next year.